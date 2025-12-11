Podcast title: UH-OH! Erika Kirk Goes Off On “Conspiracy Theorists”. | Candace Ep 278

On yesterday’s show, Candace characterised an account by an ex-military officer about a secret meeting he stumbled upon attended by Charlie’s security and 12 colonels days before Charlie’s assassination as answered prayer, and lambasted Tim Pool for suggesting she has no security.

Today the gloves came off and she went after Erika, after Charlie’s widow finally responded to Candace and told her to stop profiting financially from attacking her Turning Point family.

Candace was merciless in her take down of Erika

Candace Comes for Erika

Candace begins the show saying she wasn’t sure of what to make of Charlie’s widow at first. She explained her reticence to give in to pressure and critique Erika because she hadn’t said anything yet and she wanted to give her a chance, but following her recent media tour promoting a book Charlie wrote that was published posthumously, Erika finally addressed the “conspiracy theorists” and Candace feels she “missed the mark.”

She plays the first clip of Erika on Fox News as Harris Faulkner asks her about her late husband’s burial site, because Milo Yiannopoulos and others have asserted that he had not being buried yet.

Erika Kirk: “Can I have one thing?”

She responds, “Can I and my babies have one thing we hold it sacred - where my husband is laid to rest? I don’t have to be worried about some secular revolutionary coming and destroying my husband’s grave while my daughter is sitting there praying. This is my husband. Yes he was Charlie Kirk to the world and I know so many people love my husband and I am grateful for that, but this is my husband, and I want to be able to have one thing left that is sacred to our family, to my in-laws, to my babies and to my parents.”

Megan Markle Syndrome

Candace agrees that burial places should be private, however because of who Charlie was and the nature of his assassination, “this is going to be read as Megan Markle syndrome - where you want privacy when you want it, but you want publicity whenever you want it. And it doesn’t work that way.”

She compared it to Bethany Frankel from The Real Housewives reality TV show’s criticism of a castmate who lived a public and extravagant lifestyle with her husband, but when they separated she asked for privacy and Bethany said she can’t pick and choose when she wants privacy and when she doesn’t.

“In the matter of Erika, this is the same person who had somebody record her over Charlie casket. That was not our business, and that decision was made by her. You could say everybody grieves differently [but] I wouldn’t record myself over a casket ever. But she made the decision to publish herself crying over her husband’s casket and publish his dead body on Instagram.”

She then played the clip.

Erika Kirk: “I love you. God bless you.”

Addressing Erika directly, Candace says after the clip, “That is an incredibly intimate moment that you invited the public into. There was no reason to do that outside of wanting to share something that was very private with the public. And now you fast forward three months and it’s “why does the public want to know where he’s buried?” It doesn’t work like that. You have to make a decision: either you want this always to be private or you want this always to be public.”

Candace then played another clip of the same interview where Erika “delivers quite an impassioned defence” of TPUSA employees despite their past and current lies.

Busy Building

When she’s asked how the conspiracies are affecting her, Erika replied defiantly, “What they are doing reminds me so much of chapter six in the book of Nehemiah: he is building a wall and the town’s people are at the base of that hill calling him all these names and saying all these things [and asking him to] come on down, but he had the same message four times in a row: “I cannot come down, I am busy building.” That is how I feel.

“I do not have time to address the noise. My silence does not mean that I am complacent or that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the handpicked staff that loved my husband and my husband loved them is somehow in on it. We are busy building. And you know what I thought? I thought these people are human. We are all grieving in our own way and they are trying to find the answer to something that happened that was so evil, and I get that. We’re doing the same - anytime we hear a lead or anything, we send it to the authorities and say “Please dig into this.”

“No rock will be unturned. I want justice for my husband, for myself and for my family more than anyone else out there. So you want to keep telling me to come down while we’re building and I don’t have time for that. But here’s my breaking point on that: come after me, call me names, go down that rabbit hole, I don’t care. But when you go after my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk show family and the people that I love and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this? No.”

Time vs Priority

Candace responds, “I’m sorry, but that whole thing right there is frustrating and I just do not accept any of that. First and foremost, the idea that she does not have time? She definitely has time: she’s done Hannity, The Five, Fox and Friends, Outnumbered and Megyn Kelly Live. She sat down with the New York Times. She even made time to fly to DC for Sergio Gor to be sworn in as the ambassador to India, which feels kind of obscure and not necessarily related to Turning Point USA affairs - a coast to coast flight to basically say “Charlie loved you.”

Candace then plays the clip of Erika at the White House.

Erika Kirk to Sergio Gor “Charlie loved you…and I’m so proud of you and I will be praying for you every day”

Candace concedes that Erika is allowed to support a friend, “but the point that I am making is that’s a coastal flight that she made to be there to watch a paper get signed. She has also made time for an upcoming CBS News town hall sit down with Barri Weiss which was filmed today, so Erika has time. What she means to say is, it’s not her priority to respond to the majority, [because] the majority of people think of this as BS and that Turning Point is acting suspicious, and she does not feel that it is a matter of priority responding. Okay, that’s fine.”

$140 Million Gain

To the point that Candace is benefitting financially from each episode, she thinks this is a PR fail because TPUSA made $40 million in one night at Mar-a-Lago and $100 million since Charlie died, so it sounds “let them eat cakeish” for her to criticise anyone else making money from his assassination.

“Gosh darn you people that are making hundreds of dollars every day on YouTube talking about Charlie Kirk’s assassination…Did you make $1,000 today speaking about Charlie Kirk? Well, you should be ashamed of yourself says Turning Point USA. The thing that is especially absurd [is Erika calling] Turning Point USA and the Charlie Kirk show her family. Like she’s just expanding her wings over the people that we’re not allowed to critique because they’re in the family. Oh, I’m sorry [so even] Rob McCoy who defended a paedophile and sexual deviants within TPUSA are off-limits because “they’re fam?”

This is why people believe women shouldn’t lead companies, because like Erika, they make emotional decisions devoid of logic.

Mother is Upset

“If you really care about your team, answer the questions. Just demystify the entire event. Come out, sit down and answer the questions so people don’t think Turning Point USA looks so suspicious. Don’t try to mom the organization and its multi-million pound subsidiaries and say, “Well, mother’s upset because people are coming after her kids.” Not a good idea.”

She says the whole psychological operation they’re engaging in is obviously a PR campaign and she’d like to be on their payroll to help make it look more authentic, rather than having influencers make similar videos within seconds of each other pretending Erika shut things down.

“No, she didn’t even respond to one of the conspiracies. She gave us emotion. She said, “I’m a mother. I am a wife.” And we never asked about whether she was a mother or wife. We want to know if she is a CEO and a chairman. And a CEO and a chairman has to compartmentalize and respond to valid questions and critiques about finances and shady actions by people that require presidential pardons. When people ask why we are not getting a clear answer of what took place in September 10th, the CEO does not get to respond with, “That’s my family.” That’s the energy of what I would expect from a mother speaking to a teacher.”

Just His Wife

Candace notes that if the CEO of any other company dies, the employees and the public would not accept the CEO’s wife as replacement. “She already had a hill to climb here because it does not make you qualified because you love someone to take on their job. I am not qualified to do what my husband does.”

She referenced Jordan Peterson who once asked why women would want to be a company chairman because it’s a lot of work, stress and number-crunching. Charlie earned his position after years of hard work, but Erika is just his wife. “Now she’s going have to prove she has the ability to be a CEO and not just a wife who we expect emotion from. You have the right to be the aggrieved widow, but you don’t get to just be widowed into the position of chairman and CEO and refuse to respond to questions from donors because it’s about “family.””

Candace calls out the utterly ridiculous idea that scientific inquiry and investigation is wrong and we should just trust the state. If we did that, no crimes would ever get solved.

Nosy Neighbours

She gave the analogy of a wife dying in the middle of the night and the husband reports it to cops who are also his friends and 48 hours later they shut down the case, but the neighbours inform the police that the husband is in the mafia and they saw him removing the cameras in the front yard and heard them fighting before she was found dead, but in that scenario Turning Point would be horrified if the husband is questioned because there wasn’t evidence of anything and he loved his wife. Then Allie Beth Stuckey comes over and tells the neighbours it’s unbiblical to gossip.

“We’re the nosy neighbours and we put together a list of 20 verifiable lies that have been told in the weeks following Charlie’s death and we want answers. So, we’re not going to accept Tim Pool jumping on the airwaves with big oestrogen energy telling us we’re evil because we have like, school board elections next Thursday. We’re the nosy neighbours- we don’t care about the elections coming up. Actually, we the nosy neighbours feel a little bit less safe in this neighbourhood until we know whether or not there are some psychopathic killers in our midst. How about that?

“That’s how I feel. I think that’s how a lot of people feel right now. And this psychological campaign filled with emotional manipulation and because the aggrieved widow speaks and we’re not allowed to question a $150 million organization? No, I reject that 100%.”

Tucker’s Perspective

She then talks about how Tucker Carlson “is standing up to the nonsense. He’s not speaking about Erika, obviously - he is friends with Erika, but just the nonsense of what the FBI is saying.” She says his comments are a blast of fresh air after our former heroes in the military and media were exposed as frauds who can be paid to parrot the formal narrative. “I don’t think I would have been able to handle it if Tucker was among those people.”

She played a clip of Tucker on Theo Vonn’s show.

Tucker says he doesn’t understand nor believe the official narrative of Charlie’s assassination and confirms that Candace’s weird assertion that Egyptian jets were following Erika was true but he didn’t know why, as was her claim of foreign registered cell phones at the event.

He said he didn’t know what it all points to, “but it it means that the FBI has a moral and legal obligation to look in every direction and to be open-minded as you would in any investigation, in journalism, in science - to get to what the truth is. That’s justice, and I just don’t have a ton of confidence in the FBI or the men who run it - and I’m not saying that out of ignorance at all.”

The CIA Confirms the Egyptian Planes

Candace says, “That is what authenticity sounds like, and that’s what we’re doing here.” She says because Tucker grew up around CIA agents - his father was in the CIA - his assertion that Candace is telling the truth about the planes is especially noteworthy because “people in the NSA and CIA are confirming it’s true.”

Yet Blake Neff - who we know is untouchable because he’s part of the fam - mocked this fact. But the mockery and the laughter is not working any more.

“Neither is is this idea that now ‘The widow has spoken.’ We’re not dealing with the widow, we want the CEO of Turning Point USA to answer. And if you can’t compartmentalize, then I don’t see how you’re going to be able to lead this organization in the future, because we knew who Charlie was because he was authentic and didn’t just make time for big pocket donors.

“He was speaking to people on college campuses and changing minds, and you are not changing my mind about the fact that something weird happened that day and that TPUSA is acting funny because you gave an impassioned plea and spoke about Nehemiah on Fox News.”

She played another clip from the same show of Tucker questioning if Tyler Robinson really acted alone because none of us act alone about anything. He also mentioned that certain people had foreknowledge of the assassination because the date was posted on X beforehand, and those that did so should be interviewed by the authorities.

I Love Her, Actually

He also wants more information about how Tyler became trans-radicalised but they say it’ll prejudice the jury to do so, but if their case is solid because they have his confession and his prints on the murder weapon, then it shouldn’t be hard to explain. “I have said from the beginning, if you don’t like what Candace Owens is saying, why don’t you call her and offer a more plausible explanation for what happened? [They say] “Oh, she’s bad.” I like her a lot. I don’t think she’s bad, I love her actually.”

Theo Vonn then interrupts to say, to Candace’s amusement, “I don’t agree with some of the rabbit holes she goes down. But I like the fact that she likes to dig in the garden.”

Candace laughingly replies, “Theo, we are in this garden, and we’re not getting out of this garden with the Fed slop narrative.” She likened herself to the COVID hysteria: a fake virus people were terrorised into avoiding, and called it Candace-19: the common sense virus.

It’s A No From Me

Back to Erika, and Candace says, “I have been very careful because I wasn’t sure what direction she was going to go - she’s got a whole business that she’s got to figure out, there’s a lot of people in her ear. Maybe they did this transition too quickly, but no. What she’s saying is Turning Point USA is untouchable, and it’s a no from me. But you know me - I’m just out here saying what needs to be said.”

She mentions Erika’s upcoming interview with Bari Weiss which was filmed today:

And then shows an email from someone who was there, “whoever wrote this email, I love you. I just love all the Mommy Sleuths that are this quick:”

Candace reads out then reacts to number one with incredulity, “Huh? I’m sorry. Did I ever accuse Erika of being on Egyptian planes? I thought she’d be concerned. Instead, she’s going to tell us on Saturday that she wasn’t on the planes. I never said you were on the planes. Why would I think you were on the Egyptian planes? I find that answer to be lacking. That’s a weird answer to give. By the way, you can fly when you’re pregnant.”

She reads out number two and gave a curt and quick “No” in answer, and laughs at number three and surmises that in his last days, Charlie wanted us all to be Jewish.

Captain Adam Neff

Regarding her secret military meeting expose yesterday, she addressed the many emails she received correcting her usage of the designations E4 and E3 when she should have said 06, and said she made a mistake. She also received confirmation about much of Harry’s story from other sources, including the fact that it was Captain Adam Neff of the 10th Mountain Division that interrogated him, and the building where he stumbled upon the meeting now has barbed wire around for extra security and non-governmental electronics are prohibited.

“Harry Meyers had told me that seeing that many 06 is not common unless there were some high ranking congressional member, vice president or president. Well we received another tip that I’m going to read to you:

With this email, the timing of what Harry saw and possible flights the officials took is lining up. She says she trusts his honesty and is helping him with plans to tell his story on different podcasts.

“His heart exploded when I told him about all the emails from people that were in the military currently that are were very moved by his story, people who have had the experience of doing the right thing and being treated as though they did something wrong. And to all the service members that sent those emails, I want you to know that he was close to tears and he was just on his knees, him and his wife just thanking God because they they never thought their story was ever going to come out about what happened to him when he was 20.”

She pivots to Turning Point USA Faith and says they’re always talking about Biblical characters “but nobody wants to address Jesus” who was betrayed for money but they’re behaving as if such a thing has never happened.

Comments Section

This is the top comment after yesterday’s show:

In response to another comment telling her to go max, she refers back to Erika’s saying, “I don’t believe that is a sufficient enough answer that “We’re telling the feds to [investigate things]. Well, I can tell you the feds are not doing that because I was the one who said I had the information about the French Foreign Legion being on the ground the day that Charlie was assassinated and the feds have not reached out to me.

“Shouldn’t that concern Erika? Shouldn’t she reach out to me and say “I’d like the information if no one’s reached out to you?” Like, why is that not happening? This is what I mean when I say that the reaction doesn’t feel to the public as what we would do in the same circumstance.”

Even if she trusted her legal team, Candace would still contact someone who discovered foreign jet involvement in the case, but they’re mocking the revelation instead of being concerned.

She agreed with the person who wrote: “It seems to me that Erika’s moral outrage is manufactured more for an elite target audience as opposed to those normal folks who want to solve the actual murder,” saying, “It does feel elite - “I don’t have time for the little people, I don’t have time for you small pocket donors.” I got time but it’s going to be spent with power, in the West Wing. It’s going to be spent raising $40 million at Mar-a-Lago.

“When we say we’re building, what we mean is [we’re building] a financial arsenal, and it’s easier to appease people who are billionaires than to build a grassroots movement - that’s what Turning Point USA was, it is not anymore. [When we started] nobody knew me and Charlie, and we could get on stage and convince people of what we believed in. Every conversation, every debate and every feeling mattered in those times.

“And now it feels like the RNC. So if you ain’t spending for a table, you ain’t getting a response okay? Because we’re busy. We’re very busy.”