Podcast title: Bride Of Charlie: Have No Fear, Lori Is Here. | Episode 3

On yesterday’s second episode of Candace’s deep dive into Charlie Kirk widow, she focused on Erika’s father’s first wife and her psychology career and connection to the experimental grade school Erika attended.

Today she looks into the scandal that engulfed Erika’s mother Lori’s business associates and outlines Erika’s time in high school, her pageants, her church and her lie about not dating for five years before meeting Charlie.

Erika’s Consigliere

Candace began the episode reiterating that the “Pusher Consigliere” in Erika’s ear all along has being her mother Lori Frantzve, who Erika has been careful to let the public know is currently ill.

“Despite being ill, she has recently been put on the board of Super Feed Technologies alongside Turning Point Actions COO Tyler Bowyer,” says Candace. “They’re effectively business partners, and rumours have been swirling around that money from Turning Point Action has been routed into Super Feed.”

Tyler Bowyer - a “shady dude” who recently received a presidential pardon for fraud after being accused of nine felonies related to trying to subvert an election

The Erpenbecks

But going back Lori and Erika’s father Kent Frantzve’s problematic divorce documents which Candace shared on Wednesday’s episode, the stated witness for all these documents was Rick Erpenbeck, who along with Donna Erpenbeck feature heavily in Lori’s many LLCs as either the secretary, incorporator or notary across a 25 year period.

Multiple LLPs

“Lori has LLCs coming out of her ears, and I’m never able to figure out what these businesses do:”

The many businesse Lori was involved in

Lori was a model, and by her second marriage worked as a secretary before curiously pivoting into launching tech companies:

“When I see a ton of LLCs and I don’t know what the heck they’re doing - especially when they’re identifying themselves as technology - my mind goes to money laundering. There’s no evidence for that, and even thinking of that would make me a demon because everything is above board always.”

The Erpenbeck Scandal

But the Erpenbeck family were involved in a scandal in Ohio and Kentucky around 2002. The Erpenbeck Company was a massive home construction operation owned by generations of Erpenbecks. There were four brothers: Bill, Rick, Gary (Donna Erpenbeck’s husband) and Jeff, plus their dad Tony and sister Lorianne.

In 2003, the company was charged with defrauding banks of $34 million and Bill served 21 years in prison for funnelling the proceeds from home closings back to himself, leaving hundreds of home buyers on the hook for millions in unpaid mortgages.

The case involved forged documents, shady subcontractors, a sister who refused to take the blame and a kidnap and murder plot:

Lori’s Involvement with Rick’s LLCs

Of the family, only Gary and Jeff got off scot-free, “Rick Erpenbeck, the youngest of the clan agrees to let go of his Kentucky legal license, but he otherwise avoids any charges because his name was not on the business. But one of the big mysteries of this case was why his father Tony had transferred so much money to LLCs that were under Rick’s control.”

Then in 2009, “FBI agents dug up a cooler full of cash from Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills. A friend had buried $250,000 that he received from Bill Erpenbeck which Erpenbeck had hoped to use after he got out of prison.”

Candace questions the wisdom and morality of Lori then going into business with Rick in light of his family’s criminal activity, and along with Tyler’s fraud, Erika’s school going bust due to financial issues and her grandparent’s history of lottery crimes, fraud seems to follow Lori every where she goes.

Lori’s Illness as Cover

“Lori is the one person that Erika now posts for sympathy. She’s curating Lori to let us know she’s sick, but that to me felt like a person I should probably be looking into, even though [they say] “How dare you have questions about anything right now, Erika has lost her husband and her mum’s sick.” But I think these people are sick in the head. There’s something very wrong with Lori and there’s something very wrong with Erika.”

The Rhode Island Clue

Regarding Lori and Kent’s marriage, Candace doesn’t feel it was real because there’s no evidence for it. Though someone with access to court documents from Marblehead, Massachusetts had contacted Candace offering to search for the marriage certificate, none was found. However a deed to their home in Marblehead noted that the couple had moved there from Rhode Island, but there’s no trace of them in Rhode Island. So Candace appealed to Rhode Island sleuths to dig and find out if they were maybe got married there.

Erika in Ohio

Back to Erika, and in 2000 she leaves The Tesseract School after it shut down, and went back to Ohio, and from 2000 to 2002 attended St Ursula Villa, which, though it was located on the premises of a Catholic school called St Ursula Academy, was a separate privately-funded school.

Notre Dame Prep

After that, Erika attends Notre Dame Prep in North Scottsdale - which was formerly The Tesseract School that closed down and reopened as Notre Dame - where she played volleyball.

Erika’s Pageants

Despite her claim that she only got into pageants because she got a letter one day saying she’d been nominated by someone she didn’t know, “the reality is that every single year from 2005 through to 2012, Erika was involved in beauty pageants. So that’s seven years of her life that we could find, and there could be more. Also, some pageant women wrote to us saying that minors can’t just be randomly invited to join the pageant world, but their photo has to be submitted by a parent or a guardian.”

Erika’s Timeline

Candace and her team created this timeline for Erika:

Erika’s Missing Year

Candace notes that despite the basketball scholarship, she can’t find a record of Erika at any basketball games in 2008, “she does indeed go missing, [which she talks about in] a rather obscure interview in 2020 which has since been removed - they got it taken down but not before I got it and saved it because I knew they’ll start going back to delete stuff.

“And this one was a gem because she’s going to confirm that after she passes on her crown in 2007, she does indeed go missing in 2008:”

Erika says in the audio clip, “I prayed for God to just strip my ego from all of that world, all of the plastic hat crown stuff with the banner, it was only me from the standpoint of a philanthropic side, but the hometown hero thing was just weird and it was unhealthy and it was just ego-fuelling.

“So I locked myself in my room and basically turned into a hermit for a good eight months. The only person I would see outside of my family was my pastor’s wife. And we would go to church and she would just pour into me every single day. And I was just reading scripture and read the Bible cover to cover multiple times.”

Did Erika Train to be a Christian?

Candace says this is very interesting, “How can an active college student purport to see no one but her mother and her pastor’s wife for eight months? She says nobody saw her, and that’s true. I’m highlighting this particular period of time because I suspect that this could be when Erika trained to become a Christian.

“Again, this is my personal opinion, but given what we’ve learned about Fort Huachuka, an intel base that literally trains Christians, I’m asking myself, was she just training to become a Christian so she can impress people like Charlie by just always having a Bible verse? Now she can’t even get a sentence out without making it somehow a Bible verse or holy in some degree, and there’s something that registers to people as off about that.”

Despite saying she wanted to strip herself of all the pageant world entailed, she still went on to compete for Miss USA that year and places third runner up.

The Pastor’s Wife

But who was the pastor’s wife she spoke about? Turning Point did not provide an answer when Candace asked, “and we tried to find out by going through Erika’s old tweets via an account that Erika has since locked down, but special shout out to the hero Mommy Sleuth who said, “Hey, Candace, I have access. Do you want my password?”

So it looks like Erika went to City of Grace church in Scottsdale from 2011 to 2016 because of her tweets about its Pastor Terry Crist and his wife Judith:

Pastor Terry and Brian Houston

Pastor Terry was good friends with the founder of Hillsong Church’s Brian Houston, who had covered up his father’s paedophilia for years and eventually resigned from his church for this. Right afterwards Terry also resigned from his church but states it was unrelated.

“This is an interesting turning point in Erika’s life. And she strikes me as someone for whom there are going to be some psychiatrists and psychologists in her life. There’s what people are perceiving as a spiritual darkness [with her] and sometimes spiritual darkness comes from people who are purporting to be spiritual light. People who can’t get out a sentence without saying the Lord could have something else going on, as we learned with the Hillsong scandal.”

Grieving Differently

Candace then says that Turning Point may look as if they love Charlie and are trying to protect Erika from her series, but “these people didn’t even write their own speeches for his memorial. They had people writing their speeches. That’s how little they cared about Charlie Kirk. Charlie was a means to them. Go ahead, call me a monster. Make a video.”

They say people grieve differently, but Erika grieves by lying. And if Candace investigating whether Erika will be a good steward of Turning Point’s potential billions is the most demonic thing you see, then you’re out of order.

The ‘No Dates’ Lie

Candace recalls Erika telling her during their sit-down that she’d received the questions ahead of time for her CBS interview with Bari Weiss, meaning she’d had time to plan what she said about not dating anybody for five years when she was in New York before she met Charlie, and Candace played that clip.

When asked by the audience member her thoughts about pursuing a career in New York and also marrying a Christian Conservative, Erika responds, “I lived in New York for five years and I never dated here, because I saw vicariously through my roommate how terrible it was.

“Somehow getting drinks was the replacement of having coffee and breakfast. I personally would rather have coffee or brunch with someone because I don’t drink - I find it unproductive. Not because I’m holier than whatever, I just don’t operate that way. But I always thought it was very strange how [my roommate] would go to drinks with one guy and then go to dinner with another.

“So if you’re expecting to marry someone like I was blessed with, like a Charlie, you have to be the type of woman that will attract a Charlie. Are you going to church? Are you going to Bible study? Did you tell your pastor that you are ready for the Lord to bring into your life the man that you’ve been praying for? You yourself need to be prepared for that man.

“Does that mean going out with the girls? I’m not saying you sit on your couch and all of a sudden he’s going to knock on your door and be like, “Honey, let’s rendezvous!” [audience laughs] That’s not how it happens. Granted, my situation was a little different, and this is how good the Lord is. He knew that because I was not dating in New York City, that in order for me to know that that was my man, he had to blanket Charlie as a job interview because if he came to me and said, “Hey, let’s go on a date to Bill’s Burgers” I’d be like, “I am so sorry, thank you, but no, we’re not doing this.” That was my mindset. I was not in that headspace.”

The Lord or The Lori

Candace questions if the Lord in that situation was Lori, and wonders what the intended purpose of that unnecessary lie was, and who the intended audience for it was, because no one would have judged Erika harshly if she’d admitted she’d dated others before meeting Charlie.

The truth was Erika had multiple boyfriends in that period. She even began 2018 with a boyfriend but would meet Charlie later that year, “there was not a single year that we could find that Erika Frantzve was single, which is the opposite of what she says to be true.”

Comments Section

Candace highlights these comments from the last episode:

Matt notably released a video critiquing Candace’s Erika series, and Bongino launched an expletive-ridden diatribe against Candace after the Bride of Charlie trailer was released, and Candace says, “maybe these guys will update their perspectives with more information.”

Candace then says that all of the right people, including MSNBC who did whole segments denouncing her as devilish, hate her, and she loves that she’s bringing the left and the right together, “and we’re really starting to see who is constantly trying to keep us engaged in the Republican versus Democrat game, which serves nobody except the elite paedophiles that are ruling over us.”

When someone writes in saying they’re enjoying the Bride of Charlie series, Candace says, “Thank you. It was so much work - you guys have no idea. Since I got fired from Daily Wire, I’m just in my basement. We don’t even have good chairs, man. They don’t even have a window. Shout out to the team, to Dom and Ash and Skyler, Savannah and Bella and Chris. It was just me and Chris on a Saturday editing the trailer. It’s ghetto over here [laughs] and we are having fun.”

Back to Bongino, she says, “It just never lands when men get all fired up and are shouting about a trailer that was dropped by a girl. Please stop doing that. And if 75,000 other men think they’re brave for making videos, you don’t need to be the 76th. None of you are brave - you’re all being emotionally impacted by a trailer that hasn’t even come out. It’s lame. This is why I like Russia. I just feel like in Russia when you go on YouTube, there’s not a bunch of men crying.”

When someone comments about missing Charlie, she says, “I still kind of go through the emotions and sometimes I’m angry at him even though he’s not here. When I see him again, I’m just going to be like, “you should have listened to me. I told you that all these people - that just because it’s in a ball gown at Mar-a-Lago doesn’t mean it’s not a gangster. His naivety frustrates me. And I’m like, where would we be today if he had listened?”