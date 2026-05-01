Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
16hEdited

"And recall also that Trump told Erika that she should sue people." => that's where it comes from, in my opinion.. The most corrupt clan of all in power is in the MOST DANGEROUS phase right now.., in particular since Oracle=Ellison takes over almost every single MSM outlet out there...

Everyone with heart and desire for truth WILL HELP YOU OUT Candace!!!!

How many of 'them' are out there and how many of US???

Oh Jimmy went ahead with the Kovet info, INCREDIBLE, you got them all;)))

https://rumble.com/v799als-charlie-kirks-security-chief-sues-candace-dnc-chair-refuses-to-release-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

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mejbcart
10h

to Candace:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SULolAF90aA

"Candace Finally Gets Access to Everything at TPUSA - EP 107"

by Byron Coleman, who solved your case! Don't worry, just laugh;')

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