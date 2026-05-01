Podcast title: BREAKING NEWS: Brian Harpole Sues Me! | Candace Ep 331

On yesterday’s show, Candace revealed that contrary to online rumours spread by Laura Loomer that she fled to Italy with Nick Fuentes to hide money from Brigitte Macron, she was actually in Rome with her family for her Confirmation into the Catholic Church. She also gave a full-throated response to President Trump’s attempts at shaming her with an unflattering photo.

Today she tackled her latest lawsuit by Charlie Kirk’s security Brian Harpole who’s suing her for defamation, and reacts to a bipartisan bill against antisemitism that names her.

Defamation Lawsuit

Candace began the show revealing that Charlie Kirk’s former security Brian Harpole is suing her, “I was standing in Charlotte airport about to board my flight to Italy last week when I received an email about the lawsuit. It was something like a retraction demand, and Brian Harpole’s lawyer asserted that they were already going to file the lawsuit no matter what in four days, and this was just a heads up about the claims they’ll be making.

Brian Harpole pictured on the Shawn Ryan podcast

“How curious. They never communicated with me or issued any sort of retraction demand or answered me when I reached out. This is not at all how it normally goes. I mean, I’m pretty accustomed to how lawsuits work and it’s never gone like this ever for me. Normally they ask for a retraction first before suing, but Brian Harpole did no such thing.

“Brian Harpole is using the same lawyer the Daily Wire used to sue me in arbitration for two years straight. I’m not going to name the firm even though the lawyer is publicly tweeting and also has a YouTube channel - and he speaks like he consumed helium - so is not hard to find. That’s another coincidence.

No Ambulance on Standby

“Anyway, let’s get into Brian Harpole’s stated grievances. First up he’s suing me for maligning him when I stated that not having an ambulance on standby is inappropriate. I am not kidding. This is what was written:”

Candace says, “Competence is a matter of opinion, Brian. I don’t believe you can sue people for thinking that you’re stupid or ugly or fat. I don’t believe I can sue Trump for thinking Brigitte is the most beautiful woman in the world and more beautiful than me, or that I’m low IQ.

“I would also argue that a security team that is paid millions of dollars annually should have had an ambulance on standby at an event, especially when it was a part of their normal repertoire to do so. Is everybody forgetting that I used to work at Turning Point? I’m fairly certain that at every one of the many events I did with them during the time Brian was a member of the security team, we had an ambulance on standby.

“Not having one on standby, especially when the person that you are providing executive protection for texts you guys the night before and says, “I think I’m going to be killed.” It’s my opinion that it demonstrates professional incompetence not to have an ambulance on standby. Sorry, Brian. I most certainly did not accuse you of criminal negligence. That term did not come from this podcast.”

I Never Said This

The first point of the legal letter and something Candace never said about him reads:

Candace counters that Brian was never mentioned in that episode, “The episode was specifically about Charlie’s chief of staff and Terryl Farnsworth, the head of the AV team. The specific quotation to which he’s referring to is about Terryl who notoriously announced in a selfie video that Charlie was dead two minutes after Charlie went down, when no one could have possibly known that for sure.

“My full quotation was “what were Charlie’s closest friends and allies and the people that were going to carry on the torch at Turning Point USA doing? Oh, they were picking up phone calls like Mikey McCoy. They were already filming themselves prematurely announcing Charlie is dead. End quote.”

Medical Bag and Drones

“I hope that clears that matter up Brian. What else do you have? This is the next one:

“My full quotation from the episode was, “Brian is the one who then runs over to Charlie. And again, you recognize him because he kind of has that small supposed-to-be medical bag over him.” I’m completely confused as to how that description is in any way defamatory. Regarding the drones, Brian Harpole’s statement flew in direct contradiction to the statement that was given by Frank Turek.”

Candace then played a video of Brian telling Shawn, “I spent thousands of dollars on drones last year and got the guy’s license. But if the area lies in the Provo, Utah airspace, I can’t fly it. That’s a 107B - we can’t break the rules, right? And then you had secondary restrictions, probably due to heavy foot traffic for the school, but I can’t go in and break the rules.”

This is followed by a video of Frank Turek [pictured below] who says, “On our way in, we had drone footage of the crowd building up, and Charlie had it on his phone. And I said, “Charlie, I don’t like this place. There are too many buildings.”Charlie just kind of brushed it off because look, we have a security team and he wasn’t going to cancel an event.

“So, we’re driving in Megyn, and his team has drones up looking at the crowd from above and they text him some video and there’s thousands of people there an hour before the start and I said, “Charlie, I don’t like this place. There’s too many buildings.”

Candace notes the conflicting statements, and asserts that a pilot with knowledge of the Provo airspace rules confirmed that drones were banned around airports but were allowed in Provo. So Brian can’t claim defamation here unless he’s also going to sue Frank Turek.

Israel and the Moon Landing

The 69 page lawsuit begins with pages of pro-Israel content and paragraphs outlining Candace’s belief in consipracy theories:

“They mention that I don’t believe the moon landing. Guilty is charged - I think the moon landing was fake. I’m not sure what this has to do with anything, or if I’m required to believe the moon landing is real…there’s also pages and pages of him just kind of painting a picture of who I am.

Private Citizen to Public Figure

Then he makes this obscure argument that he is a private citizen in point 29:

Candace notes that he’s presenting himself as a private citizen “because he doesn’t want to have to meet the actual malice standard if he was a public figure, meaning he has to prove that I knowingly published something that was false and acted in total disregard to the truth.

“But Brian went on one of the top podcasts in the world and the rule is that private citizens can indeed become limited purpose public figures when they voluntarily thrust themselves into the forefront of a particular public controversy to influence its outcome. In such cases, they are considered public figures only for the context of that specific issue and for a limited time. That’s exactly what Brian Harpole did, even though he’ll argue that he did it defensively.

“And he’s saying that the reason he went on Shawn Ryan was because of me:”

I Defended You

It’ll be difficult for Brian to prove this because the first time Candace mentioned him on her show was on November 19th, two days after his November 17th appearance on the Shawn Ryan podcast when he elected himself the spokesman for the security team so Candace responded to him. She actually defended him and Dan Flood initially, and didn’t believe or give rise to the conspiracy theories regarding hand signals by Charlie’s security team made behind his back.

When she spoke to Andrew Kolvet on the phone and mentioned that she didn’t believe the hand signals theories, he asked her to refute them on her show and she agreed, as shown in this text exchange between them:

That same day in September, Candace defended the security team and Dan Flood on her show:

Candace says, “I know there’s a lot of conspiracy theories floating in about the security guard and people thinking he was making gestures. I know that security person, he’s a good guy. It would shock me. I usually get a vibe about somebody - not that guy. Not the guy that they say he’s like rolling up his sleeves, he tends to do that. I don’t I don’t buy that one.”

Candace defended Brian in the beginning and only started looking into him when he came across as unconvincing on the Shaw Ryan show.

Fort Huachuca

Brian is also suing Mitch Snow who claimed to have seen him at Fort Huachuca, however, Candace contacted Brian prior to mentioning this alleged sighting on her November 8th episode. She’d been told behind the scenes that if she went ahead with her planned interview with Mitch, Brian would sue her, so she called Brian to ask for clarity and sent him four messages which he never responded to but layer added to the lawsuit:

This is his “insane” reason for not responding:

Candace says she never asked for an exclusive, not responding did not stop her from hosting Mitch and he could have responded to the claims on Shawn Ryan’s podcast so she doesn’t make money from it.

Lies By Omission

Brian also accused her of calling him a liar, and she says he lied by omission because, “When people asked why you didn’t secure the rooftops, you presented this text chain as if it was sent to you:”

Brian says, “On Monday before [the UVU event], this correspondence went to Chief Long:

Brian read this out

“What else am I to do when a command level person from an accredited police department says I’ve got this area? What else am I to do?”

Candace says he’s implying that he texted the police department in this exchange, but “Those are Dan Flood’s messages. And he admits that finally in this lawsuit that those are Dan Flood’s messages. That was not an honest presentation to say “What else am I supposed to do” if you were not even on that text chain. That sounds like you were involved in this text chain and your excuse for why you did not secure the rooftops was because of this text chain. So yeah, I view that to be a a lie by severe omission.”

Candace Never Confirmed What Mitch Saw

Candace says the lawsuit is lying when it claims that Candace believed Mitch Snow saw Brian at Fort Huachuca, because she’d actually said many times that she could not confirm it was actually Brian, and plays a clip of her saying this during her interview with Mitch:

Candace says: “And I want to be clear. I can confirm on this Podcast Live every step of your story in terms of where you went, what time you were there and that there was this big meeting that happened. But I obviously can’t confirm that you saw who you say you saw.

“And even in this filing, Brian’s lawyer accuses me of confirming Mitch’s claim while in the very next paragraph, he presents proof [the screenshot of the tweet] that I didn’t confirm Mitch’s claim:”

Lawsuits As PR Strategies

Candace thinks this lawsuit is a PR strategy, “I lived that with the Kim Klacik lawsuit: I said she was a former stripper, she said she was not and filed a lawsuit which says “This is proof that it’s not true cuz I’m filing a lawsuit” and people said, “It must be true, she’s filing a lawsuit.”

“But when we took it to Discovery, she folded and wanted to sign an agreement to walk away and not talk about it. When we started presenting the evidence of the strippers that knew her, it was like, “Okay, actually, this was just meant to be a PR thing so I could keep claiming that this wasn’t true.”

Appeal to George

Candace will decide how to proceed with this lawsuit after speaking with her husband, but this lawsuit is an opportunity to force a deposition, have the power of subpoena and gain access to text messages and other information.

“George’s perspective is sometimes just take the easier route, but this is different. This might be the only window of opportunity that we have. And I know lawsuits are expensive. That’s the whole reason why they try to discourage you and they want you to always take the path of least resistance. But you know what? My life just hasn’t been that way anyway.”

Brian Coleman Defends Candace

She then wonders if everyone decided to ratchet things up on April 29th because they knew it was her birthday, and stated that what Erika said yesterday - that Candace had accused her of killing her husband - was unnaceptable. “Brian Coleman recapped this perfectly on his show last night, and he was wearing the appropriate attire:”

Baron says, “So, we have a series of questions. Like, if Erika wants to remain at the helm, I think she has to be able to answer some questions. Number one, why did you claim Candace said that Erika killed Charlie? She’s never said it that I’ve seen. “Oh, but Baron didn’t you see the text message where she said…” Yeah, I saw a text message where [Candace] was joking around with a friend and she even put a laughy face on it. I saw that.

“But no one assumed that’s what you were talking about, Erika. It sounded to me like you were trying to say that Candace goes on her podcast or goes to speeches and she says, “I believe Erika did it.” I’ll be the first to say I don’t think Erika killed her husband. Nor do I know a single human being that does.

“I’ve talked to Candace, I’ve never heard her say that. I’ve never heard any other podcaster say that. I’ve never said that on this show. I don’t know a single person who believes Erika killed Charlie. Not one. So, what a weird thing to say. Why would you even bother saying that?”

Candace concurs, and reiterates that she doesn’t believe nor has she ever claimed that Erika killed her husband, instead she’s called her out on her many lies and still can’t believe they refuse to release the video of Charlie appointing Erika to be CEO of Turning Point.

Mikey Suspects Andrew?

Candace then reveals that Mikey McCoy got a message to her via a third party person, to look more into Andrew Kolvet, “I did look into him and things got very shady and that’s when I started asking, “Who is Andrew Kolvet?” I would say that it’s given me a damn good reason to suspect that Turning Point USA were complicit in a cover up of what happened.”

Candace Inspires A Resolution in Congress

Then Candace revealed that on her birthday yesterday, “Erika didn’t just name me and put a target on my back and lie about what I said, we also had congressmen in the House presenting a bipartisan resolution namechecking me:”

They’re claiming that speech is violence and “ironically, these two people who brought this forward take more than a million dollars from AIPAC…Regarding satanic paedophiles, we’re talking about Epstein and everyone who has defended the Epstein class - that is not explicitly Jewish. In fact, I have been namechecking Christian Zionist pastors. So it doesn’t mean I was only talking about all Jews okay?

“That a satanic peadophile like Jeffrey Epstein worked for Israel is true and not a conspiracy. The fact that you are passing a resolution about me and not the people that protect Jeffrey Epstein says more about you…This is going to be a part of US history record and I have no opportunity to defend myself or to respond to any of these points.”

Joseph Mengele Myths

She then plays audio from a podcast asserting that there were lies told about Mengele, “This is the official Holocaust memorial podcast discussing Joseph Mengele. Just so you can read what they are writing and then hear this, unless they want to claim the podcast is anti-Semitic:”

A female voice says, “I want to note that many myths arose around Mengele in the camp, such as the alleged sewing together of twins, which did not happen, simply because Mengele saw himself as a scientist, a theoretician, a man conducting research.

“Sewing twins together, as Vera Alexander mentioned, wouldn’t make sense from a medical point of view because Mengele had sufficient medical knowledge and the medical understanding of the time allowed him to know that it would lead nowhere. So where did this legend come from? It likely originated from the fact that Mengele performed transfusions on twins without prior crossing tests.

“This meant if the donor’s blood didn’t match the recipients, it led to death. To perform a transfusion, people had to be connected, not sewn together, but connected with needles and tubes so that the blood could flow. Therefore, this legend about Mengele as someone who sewed children together probably came from this.”

Pushing Through Tyranny

Candace called on Jewish Americans to beware because they similarly tried to pass hate speech laws in the fog of George Floyd using race and black people to do this, now they’re trying to use antisemitism to push through tyranny and blur the difference between antisemitism and normal commentary and debate.

“An underlying assumption is that you’re too weak to deal with people who don’t like you. Who cares if people don’t like me because I’m black? I don’t actually care if every time you see a black person, you’re like, I hate that n-word. How is that going to impact my day? Why do we care so much about what other people think about us? Isn’t that a little ridiculous? You have a right to think racist thoughts.”

White House Hypocricy

In their attempts to pass speech laws, Candace played a clip of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying: “This political violence stems from a systemic demonization of [Trump] and his supporters by commentators, elected members of the Democrat party and some in the media. The deranged lies and smears against the president, his family and his supporters have led crazy people to believe crazy things.

“Everyone who has a voice and a platform across this country, whether you’re on television or a podcast host, people listen. And when you have mentally disturbed individuals across the country who are listening to this crazed rhetoric about the president day after day, it inspires them to do crazy things.”

Candace points out the hypocricy of the White House saying this when Trump is sending out Truth Social posts calling people names and dehumanizing them and posting pictures of Candace when she was sick. Melania also tweeted:

“This is laying the ground, ladies and gentlemen, for speech laws. She’s pretending it’s about Jimmy Kimmel. If we don’t defend Jimmy Kimmel - which makes me physically sick, I don’t want to defend Jimmy Kimmel, but I know how it goes. You start outward and pretend it’s legitimate then they come inward and you have grandma tweeting that this person is ugly, and suddenly you have people knocking on her door.”

Charlie Was Against Speech Laws

Candace retweeted this post Charlie Kirk saying something similar:

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

Regarding Brian Harpole’s lawsuit, Candace says, “I’m feeling like a lot of this may have been choreographed because this lawyer, Matt Sarelson, the one who speaks like he’s ingested helium, was retweeting Laura Loomer. That feels like everyone was kind of in a weird way anticipating this lawsuit. And recall also that Trump told Erika that she should sue people.

“I know my husband’s going to say that these lawsuits when they get to that phase are very expensive, but truth matters. And I’ve found that when your focus is money, you tend to lose a lot of it, but when you are focused on truth and doing the right thing, it actually opens the door for you to get rewarded in the end. I think that’s been what I’ve learnt in the last few years.

“This show has been tremendously successful and I did the harder thing but it was the right thing. And I feel like I am again being faced with that decision right now. And like I said, I have to speak to my husband because everything has to be done together. So I’ll keep you guys in the loop. I think you can see where my heart is on this though.”

She says to Brian Harpole: “I aimed to be accurate and I was sympathetic to you, but I was wrong about you. My instincts were wrong. I probably shouldn’t have immediately defended you in the beginning only for you to throw it in my face and pretend that I didn’t.”