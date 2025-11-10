So far, three things stand out to me in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death:

Mikey McCoy’s calm reaction Erika Kirk’s lack of tears Charlie knew he was going to die.

Mikey McCoy

I keep looking at the footage and don’t understand why Mikey never reacts with any surprise, fear or interest right after Charlie - his friend, boss and mentor - is shot next to him. He doesn’t duck down, or look around in confusion, or make any sudden movements at all. He simply puts his phone to his ear and walks away. In the first few minutes after the shooting, he never looks back or interacts with anyone around him.