Deborah Schlichting
9h

What I want to know is why are they so worried about a leaker? They have something to hide and it’s getting more complicated than one would have imagined.

My thoughts on Erika? From a woman’s perspective, I didn’t see the grief I had expected and if it were my husband, who is truly my one person, my confidant and best friend, the one a can’t imagine living in a world without him, I would never have been able to walk out on that stage and not fallen apart. I would not have dabbed at Little tears. And if Charlie and her were on the same page, she would be home and raising their children. Some nanny is now doing it. That beautiful little girl is grieving as a child does and she lost both her parents. The jewelry she has chosen to wear is awful and she drips with wealth and privilege. Just like these mega churches that are failing Christians because they don’t read scripture and worship Jesus Christ like Charlie did. He always put his faith first. Everything he did was for the glory of God.

There’s something very wrong within TPUSA.

EileenMc
1h

Thank you for written summaries

