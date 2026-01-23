Podcast title: Erika’s Inquisition: TPUSA Employees FIRED For…What?! | Candace Ep 295

Yesterday Candace revealed she’d received a cease and desist letter from Turning Point, then dedicated the rest of her show to skewering Taylor Swift and Brooklyn Beckham’s millionaire problems.

Today she presented two exclusives: the texts messages from a Christian TPUSA donor threatening Charlie because of his support for Tucker Carlson and Candace, and secret audio from a former TPUSA employee during her termination meeting.

Tucker Carlson’s Speech

Candace began the show recalling how Charlie’s platforming of Tucker Carlson at TPUSA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida last July caused consternation among many donors who viewed Tucker as antisemitic.

Tucker Carlson: “It’s extremely obvious that Jeffrey Epstein had connections to Israel [audience cheers] but no one’s allowed to say that because we’ve been cowed into thinking that’s naughty, but there’s nothing antisemitic about saying that.”

Tucker continued, “criticizing the behaviour of a government does not make you a hater, it makes you a free person. It makes you a citizen. You’re allowed to do that because you’re not a slave. And you have a right to expect that your government will not act against your interests. That’s not creepy and it shouldn’t be forbidden. And the effect of making that off limits has been to create a lot of resentment and hate online.”

No to Tucker and Candace

Candace then revealed that the day before he died, Charlie sent out a text to a group of TPUSA employees saying that he wanted to invite her to AmFest, but the donors were unhappy with this, leading to an angry text from a female Christian Zionist donor berating Charlie for his continued support of both Candace and Tucker.

“This information once again is being shared to you from me, not from Charlie’s closest friends at Turning Point who purport to care about what happened to him, and purport to want to get the truth out, except when it comes to the pressure Charlie was under from donors prior to his assassination. Not for a second do they want to betray the narrative that Israel was a friend and ally to Charlie until the very end.”

She then reads the message, which Andrew Kovet and Erika can confirm is real:

“Charlie felt threatened by that,” said Candace. “It feels like [the writer] is pretending to be a Christian but has specific marching orders. And she doesn’t think there’s a single reason why Charlie would reasonably critique what Israel is doing after what’s been done in Gaza? They’ve effectively turned Gaza into a parking lot.

“And this is how she comes at him over Tucker’s totally reasonable speech about Jeffrey Epstein, who harmed children and is being protected because he did that on behalf of Israel. And she’s telling Charlie it’s his job to convince Gen Z and stand with Judah, even when they are being murderous, he better figure out how to support them and how to lie to people about how he feels? That’s really something.”

Erika’s Mum’s Shady Business

Candace then says she’s received a tip about Lori Frantzve and Larry Guinta - Erika’s mother and step-father - and their business partners Shelley and Lyle Reams, that adds to the preponderance of child sexual abuse cases in her Turning Point investigation.

Lori Frantzve and Erika Kirk

Lyle Reams is Native American, a part of the Tohono O’odham nation who was tried and indicted for child abuse in 1998:

But despite his background, Lori and Larry launched a business with Lyle in 2017 in the Native American reservation area of Sacaton, Arizona, “remember this is at a time when Lori is doing defence work for the Department of Justice - that’s what she moved to Arizona for. So what’s their interest in Sacaton? According to the formation documents, the company is called Desert Spirit Tek LLC and her name here is Lorin not Lori.

“But the listed address - 26 Rose and Thobe - does not appear to exist, and is at an intersection.

“There’s another business on the same road that is owned by Lyle and his wife Shelley called Generation 7 Farms. In theory, it should be right next door to Lori and Larry’s Spirit Tek as its address is 21 Rose and Thobi, but we can’t find that one on a map either. And it’s not immediately discernible what Spirit Tek does. Fortunately, it is required by law that when you form an LLC, you have to publicize it in a local newspaper and provide a description of your intended business operations.”

Oddly however, Lori and Larry had this company notarised by an obscure publication called the Arizona Chinese American, whose entire output is in Mandarin:

The Arizona Chinese American website

“I find this to be all very shady, we’ve got Native Americans and we’ve got Chinese and I don’t know what this business does…we need to look into it further and I promise you that I am now going to, because I don’t like when people send legal letters to my house because I’m telling the truth.”

Tyler Bowyer’s Military Tweet

Candace then recalls yesterday’s Cease and Desist letter from TPUSA which highlighted as problematic her allegations that the military has infiltrated the organisation, well someone found this tweet from TPUSA’s COO Tyler Bowyer that implies she was telling the truth:

Terminations at Turning Point

As for TPUSA’s recent mass lay-offs allegedly in an effort to identify the person leaking information to Candace, she has now received many testimonies about it which she’s planning to sort through over the weekend, but she’s still yet to find out what initiated the firings.

One person told her that an employee was brought into an office by Andrew Kovet because one of the company’s executives had a conversation with an uber driver who said his daughter, who worked for TPUSA, knew someone else who’d said they were unhappy with Erika at the helm, and based on that Andrew hauled her in for an interrogation but she had no idea what he was talking about.

“Then she said to Andrew, “If you want to know my actual opinion about Erika, you can just ask me.” And he says, “Okay.” And then she said that outwardly the company is presenting like they’re one big family, but a lot of the employees feel that that’s just a public presentation because Erika doesn’t even know their names and only a handful of people have access to her, and so it doesn’t feel like the same company. But then she gets fired.

“Then either the same day or the next day, another employee gets hauled into the office by the general counsel and thinks they’re going to get a raise or a bonus because they’ve all been working non-stop. Think about the size and scale of the event that they put on at Charlie’s Memorial Service, then they had AmFest and a huge donor event at Mara Lago.

“Everyone’s been killing themselves and no one’s getting bonuses even though TPUSA brought in $250 million since Charlie’s assassination.” Candace feels this funding spike dispels any notion that she affected the organisation’s finances negatively with her accusatory rhetoric, because she cannot wrap her head around such a figure even though random articles by the Hindustani Times allege her net worth is $200 million.

Executives on Record

But instead of raise, that employee is also told she’s being fired, and when she asks why, they tell her it’s because the company is going in a different direction and she’s asked to leave.

“At this point, the employee hits record on her phone because she doesn’t understand what’s happening, and thank goodness she did so we can hear the executive’s non-excuse.”

Candace then plays the video, but the phone is placed on the table with the camera facing the ceiling throughout the exchange.

Woman: “I’m not really content leaving for the day without further documentation, explanation, anything.” Male Executive: “I understand, but it’s time to go. We’re just going to say today’s the last day.” Woman: “And there’s nothing else y’all are going to offer me?” Female Executive: “No, I’ll send you an email about off-boarding instructions detailing the pay - ” Male Executive: “You will receive your year in bonus from your performance for the year, so that will be in that pay cheque due.”’ Woman: “So, I mean, this is crazy” Male Executive: “I understand where you’re coming from -” Woman: “No, I know you’re going to keep saying you understand, and I know there’s probably no magic string of words that I could piece together to procure some type of answer, but I think on a surface level, like I’m not going to walk out of here until I say my piece. I mean, y’all know I just worked a series of 80/90 hour weeks plus for AmFest. I‘ve had no direction or explanation since we’ve come back. Our CEO has been assassinated. I’ve done nothing but bend over backwards for this organization, to the point where I’m wondering if this is a prank.” Male Executive: “It’s not a prank, it’s time to - ” Woman: “So do I get to have a conversation with Dylan or Justin or anybody?” Male Executive: “We’re going a different direction with the team and I have to ask you to leave now.” Woman: “You have to ask me to leave the property?” Male Executive: “Yes.” Woman: “Due to what Frank? I’ve never had one bad review from Dylan. I’ve never had one issue with the company. I’ve never done anything unethical, and I’m trying to understand why my entire livelihood is being completely tossed out with absolutely no warning whatsoever.” Male Executive: “You’re going to do great things, I don’t think your livelihood is being tossed out. I think you’ll be very successful. But it’s time for you to go.” Woman: “Frank, this is crazy. This feels very heartless, this feels completely without emotion. I’m getting screwed over.” Male Executive: “We’re going in a different direction, and that’s the only explanation the organisation is providing. I’ve given you time to say your piece and now it’s time for you to go.”

Candace says security guards were waiting to walk the woman out, and despite it being heartless, it’s not illegal because Arizona is an At-Will Employment state, meaning that employees can be fired for any reason at all.

Home Visits

Another employee - who was at home with her children - got a phone call from the same male executive in the audio saying he’s outside her house because she’s been fired and he needs to come in and collect her work computer, and if she tries to delete anything they’ll know because they’ve installed a tracking program, so she complies.

Candace believes they thought they were going to find something on her device and catch her red-handed. She reiterates that she has never spoken to this woman or any of the other people they’d fired, and wonders what led to this level of paranoia by TPUSA against their employees.

A Break for You But Not For Me

“We are also now in possession of a Zoom call which Erika held as the new CEO just five days after Charlie was publicly assassinated, where she recommends that if employees need time to grieve that they take time off. This is nice, but the employees also think it’s strange because they’re thinking she needs to take time off because her husband was just killed publicly.

“But everyone’s saying she was in the office every day with Stacey Sheridan, the chief fundraiser lady. Well, they got to that $250 million so I guess it was worth it.”

Comments Section

This is the top comment from yesterday’s show:

Candace confirmed she’s been working on a couple of episodes about Erika to present some facts about Charlie’s widow because there’s a lot of innuendo online, “and I do think given the size and scale of this company, and since the mainstream media is never going to do it, the public deserves something solid and backed by facts and documents that tells you about who this new CEO is, because I think it’s fair to say, she is not Charlie.”

Regarding the way TPUSA fired the employees, she agreed with the comment saying it wasn’t Christian behaviour, “if you are going to pretend to be an organization that’s dedicated to faith, then maybe treat your employees better than that.”