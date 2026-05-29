It’s been a long time coming.

Soon after Charlie Kirk died, Candace began her quest to find his true killers, but then her objective shifted to maligning his widow and accusing his colleagues and friends of colluding to kill him.

The resulting feuds have worn me down, and as a Christian seeking cultural commentary that centers Jesus and points to biblical truths as the answer to society’s failings, the Candace Owens show no longer fits into this mould, but instead excites conflict and negativity that I no longer want to partake in.

How it Began

I became a Daily Wire subscriber because of Matt Walsh, who I’ve followed since 2016 when he was at The Blaze, and when I discovered Candace there I was immediately impressed with her fearlessness, sharp intellect and ability to dissect and demolish leftist arguements without restraint or apology. She boldly eviscerated the tenents of a godless worldview with truth, tradition and common sense and carried herself with such poise that I found in her a worthy heroine.

So when I decided to write on Substack, there was no better subject to focus on than Candace due to her cultural potency and my hearty support of her views, and transcribing her Youtube shows - which I watched daily anyway - became an obvious and satisfying enterprise.

Her Catholicism

When she became a Catholic, I approved of her desire to bring her whole household in line with the religion of the head of her home, and though her worldview prior to her conversion was not explicity evangelical in expression, it was sufficiently grounded in Christian morals that I assumed her Catholicism would deepen her nominal Christian values.

Her Anti-Zionism

When she left the Daily Wire and her contempt for Zionists became more apparent, it represented an aspect of her opinions that I did not already hold or naturally fall in line with easily, but after understanding her stance, I grew to agree with her objections against Israel’s faux victimhood, their stranglehold over America and their cruel destruction of Gaza.

However, her visceral disdain for Jews was often uncomfortable to behold and baffling to consider, as it seemingly came out of nowhere. Over time I came to understand that Ben Shapiro and other powerful Jews troubling her behind the scenes, along with Israel’s current actions on the world stage and evidence of their historical crimes in the books she was reading combined to create in her a strong hatred for Jews that constantly seeped out during her podcasts, and I found myself having to skip over some of it in my transcriptions - it was a bit too much.

Her revelations about Brigitte Macron I found convincing, though I found her extended extended forays into the Stanford Prison Experiment ridiculous.

Then Charlie Died

At first her grief was understandable and the eulogy she gave highlighting their past closeness was moving. I did note however, that unlike other eulogies from those who knew him, she never mentioned his faith. What was most important to him was irrelevant in her recollection of him.

The Revival Following The Assassination

His assassination promted a beautiful Christian revival in America, Canada and Europe which began when many people who didn’t know him - including myself - feeling a heavy grief for days afterwards, and we felt that this pointed to something spiritually pertinent about his murder.

Then all over social media people started posting that they’d read the Bible or went to church for the first time since Charlie died, and Bible sales went up and there were reports of overflowing churches in the days afterwards. Many people were baptised, many reported watching his videos and changing their perspectives and others resolved to become the next Charlie by hosting friendly debates.

Christian commentators Charlie’s faith, and this spiritual high culminated in the grand memorial service which I watched with my family - a truly stirring event where the spirit of God was palpable as prominent Christian artists and conservative podcasters came together.

We joined in with the wonderful time of worship (which I still go back and watch because it was so powerful) and I was moved by the bold declarations of personal faith and the gospel from several members of Trump’s administration, in a rare show of public Christian expression from politicians which I praised God for.

It was truly marvelous to see how God was using the tragedy to further His kingdom, and I, like others, believed that Charlie’s death was like the grain of wheat that had to die to produce much harvest, and that in many ways Charlie would have welcomed it.

She Ended The Revival

The two weeks of post-assassination spiritual fervour occured during the two weeks Candace was off from her podcast to mourn, and when she came back, everything changed.

In a show of anger at having been excluded from Charlie’s memorial and his inner circle, she single-handedly wrested the narrative away from Charlie’s faith and his pro-Christian legacy towards questions about his killer and his text messages, Charlie’s own texts against being pro-Israel and his alleged foray into Catholicism.

Suddenly there were questions about Bibi Netanyahu’s involvement in his death and Turning Point and their donors’ disloyal actions prior to his death. She ushered in a climate of suspicion and accusations as various people were forced to defend themselves against her claims, others made statements against her assertions that Charlie was becoming a Catholic and the theories surrounding the killer, the gun and the bullet was everywhere, with Candace promoting some, presenting others and actively encouraging more questioning and distrust of the official investigation.

She was effective because she knew Charlie, started Turning Point with him and was already a big name in conservative media. Her assertions were bold and revealed insider knowledge too important and problematic to ignore, and as she proclaimed exclusive information from secret sources, she was like a bulldozer swinging in from a different angle to knock down the prevailing solemnity surrounding the assassination.

The visible move of the spirit was gone, and the three camps that sprung up after the assassination, of those who hated Charlie, those who loved him and those newly inspired by him, she splintered into hundreds of smaller narratives focused on the inconsistencies surrounding the shooting, the shooter and Charlie’s Turning Point colleagues.

A Splintered Movement

And by the time she introduced the Egyptian airplanes and Fort Huachuca to the masses, the focus was no longer on Charlie and his words, but on the manner of his death, murderous schemes, disloyal friends, greedy donors, military suspects, hidden lies and elite conspiracies.

I remain distraught at how she ruined a rare instance of international Christian unity arising after a tragedy. Think of what such a movement bouyed up by the murder of one of its brightest lights and grounded in the gospel could have achieved; the harvest of changed lives, the national promotion of Christianity, the proliferation of ministries inspired by Charlie, the multiplication in Turning Point chapters as young people encouraged by the power of the moment embraced conservatism, Christianity and the Republican party- all the momentum was lost because Candace felt betrayed.

And she never much cared about the revival. She didn’t rejoice with the body of Christ as people cited Charlie as the reason for their newfound faith, and spoke only ill of the memorial.

Then There Was Erika

At first Candace was reluctant to join in with the mild online critiques of Erika’s style choices. She kept Charlie’s widow at arm’s length whilst she lambasted his colleagues and friends daily, but when she finally set her sights on Erika, there was no stopping her, even though she expressly said she’d stop if her husband or Erika told her to.

Her antipathy towards Erika’s past and current actions culminated in a seven-part series dedicated to examining the minutiae of the woman’s every bad move, connection or inclination, which in the end revealed no smoking guns or proof that Erika was indeed evil. But it did well to discredit her name, her marriage and her motives and opened her up to all kinds of criticisms and mockery, with people either maligning or defending her but very few viewing her without the perspective Candace put over our eyes.

Candace made it okay for people to eschew the usual respect afforded to widows and universally conclude that “there’s something off about Erika.” Candace turned Charlie’s widow into a laughingstock, and when Druski lampooned her, Erika’s status as an unsympathetic caricature was set.

Attacks on Turning Point

Turning Point is also suffering from the Candace Effect, its momentum has slowed, students lost respect for its cause, chapters shut down, crowds dwindled and many stopped regarding Erika as a worthy successor to Charlie. The disorientation a company often faces following its founder’s death was exacerbated by Candace’s accusations, and today the once thriving organisation stands battle-weary and diminished.

Did She Hate Charlie?

Candace’s relentless assault on Charlie’s wife and his organisation after his death would make sense if she hated him, which is what Dave Rubin said she admitted to at a dinner she attended at his house. Candace did confess to feeling betrayed by Charlie when he started taking meetings at Turning Point without her knowledge and employing people she didn’t approve of which led to her exit, and around the time she left the organisation, Erika came in and secured her place in Charlie’s heart.

My theory is that Candace remained bitter, and though Charlie was wise enough to remain cordial with her, his change in focus and his new wife’s influence irked her, and Erika taking over Turning Point after his death was a galling reminder of what Candace lost: she who built Turning Point with Charlie had to watch from the outside as evangelical newcomers took over and attempted to crown a lesser rival Queen of Turning Point. Her Turning Point.

Even her sharing of Charlie’s messages with the world - texts where Charlie sometimes came across as naive, petty or two-faced - was not the action of someone seeking to preserve the good memory of a dead friend.

My Doubts

All this I thought about as I diligently transcribed each podcast. I enjoyed the challenge of transforming video, audio and images into written text - it took me five hours depending on the podcast length and I did it straight after my morning part-time job and before picking my kids up from school.

I enjoyed the writing process but no longer enjoyed the subject. I found myself disagreeing with most of what Candace said, wincing at her acerbic takedowns of Erika and excluding much of her anti-evangelical tirades in my posts.

She mocked or demonised the Christian ideology I held dear, attacked inspirational women of faith I admired like Allie Beth Stuckey, and lambasted evangelicals without separating its erring adherrents from its holy message. Jesus was never platformed on her show, she never quoted scripture or showed any knowledge of it and she often pitted the Catholic church against the Christian faith.

There was never an appeal to faith, love or any godly precepts, only suspicion of elites, questioning everything, spotting lies and weeding out traitors. It was a constant us vs them paradigm with paedophile elites behind every media narrative or event.

The other podcasts I listened to were of a biblical, conservative and wholesome nature, and her podcast no longer fit in. In fact, the spirit-filled Christians I suscribed to cautioned against Candace if they spoke about her at all, emphasising the ungoldy spirit she was operating from. At this point, my husband and Christian friends had also stopped listening to her.

So I had a dilemma: continue writing about Candace’s podcasts against my conscience, and taste and because it continued to grow and was profitable, or stop and free myself from being tethered to a bully and marinating in a worldview I opposed.

The Last Straw

However, when she said this about Ed Gallrein (the winner in Kentucky’s race against Thomas Massie) last Thursday, I knew it was time to stop:

“I don’t know how Ed Gallrein is not just embarrassed to be alive. Honestly, to not even run and have everybody know that you are effectively a prostitute? You know that you had no crowd. You had to have the camera zoomed in real close to your face so people couldn’t see that nobody showed up to your victory party. “I just think we need to bring back a culture of shame. And as a man, that should kill you. You should die from embarrassment automatically. Just pass away from testosterone deficiency or something. If I was Ed Gallrein, that’s what I would expect. But I guess we live in a different generation. People are pansies and do what they can to get rich. Yeah - you’re a slave, too, Ed.

I’d never heard of Ed, but the easy descent into the meanness which prompted her to taunt him and implore him to die was wicked.

Much of what Candace has said about Erika - she’s called her murderous, complicit, a psycopath, a pathological liar, demonic, evil, a piece of military hardware and a black widow - has being wicked. Such words said regularly against someone who has not wronged her cannot come from anyone with the holy spirit of God.

It’s Over

So, dear reader, I’m done with Candace. I no longer want to enagage with her content because she’s a Mean Girl who no longer espouses conservative values.

Thank you to all who read, liked and subscribed to this Substack, and a special thank you to my paid subscribers. To Candace Owens fans, I’m sorry, I can no longer go on.

I still love her fearlessness, and I will always love her fashion choices - everything she wears is always modest, stylish, mature, feminine and elegant. But I fear she has lost me forever as a fan, especially now that she no longer respects evangelical Christianity.

I am yet to decide what do with this Substack, and all suggestions are welcome.

Thank you.