Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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Kim Simonson's avatar
Kim Simonson
7h

I see they got to you. She doesn’t hate Jews. She hates Bibis hold over America. She knows that Tyler isn’t a lone gunman. She is seeking the truth while getting death threats and being torn apart after she reveals something with real teeth. All she wants to ask Erica is why not be truthful, why lie, and don’t come back with she doesn’t owe her anything. The blatant lies do need to be answered. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. How much did they pay you??

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EmotionalSupportHuman4Horses's avatar
EmotionalSupportHuman4Horses
7h

You are incorrect in so many ways! All I have to say is I won’t make the mistake of reading your bull butter hate again! Can’t get back the time wasted reading your lies.

Tip for you: you don’t need to immaturely announce that “you’re promoting Candace anymore” no one cares. If you choose to leave, just leave. Don’t MAKE SURE YOU TELL EVERYONE WHAT THEY WILL MISS WITHOUT YOUR PRESENCE 🙄 it’s funny you think so highly of yourself 😂 Go on, scat. 👋

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