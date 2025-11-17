Unlike the stereotypical Oscar speeches of the past, Candace did not thank the academy when she was named world’s top podcaster “because the Matrix hates me”, but she also never thanked God or her faith for her achievement.

But she did thank Kanye West, the rapper turned music’s persona no grata who is her inspiration turned friend turned oracle.

Candace has repeatedly cited ‘Ye’ and his music for giving her the courage to be ambitious and stand strong against opposition, and even shared his gospel with Charlie Kirk during their early years in politics, and succeeded in converting the late political maestro into a Kanye adherent as they listened to his song ‘Power’ on repeat every day.

Their passion for Kanye’s music was so intense that when he tweeted the infamous post praising Candace’s mind, his two Turning Point disciples believed they had manifested his coming into their lives.